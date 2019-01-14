Early Equity Plc - Notice of AGM
London, January 14
14 January 2019
EARLY EQUITY PLC
("Early Equity" or the "Company")
Notice of AGM
Early Equity plc announces that it has written to shareholders convening the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held at the offices of Alexander David Securities Limited, 49 Queen Victoria Street, London, EC4N 4SA at 11.00 a.m. on Tuesday 12thFebruary 2019.
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the announcement.
Enquiries:
Early Equity Plc
Tel: +44 (0)7830 182501
Greg Collier
NEX CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott -Corporate FinanceJames Dewhurst - Institutional Sales Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 http://www.ad-securities.com
49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA