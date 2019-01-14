ETS to Launch Redesigned 4-Skills TOEIC Bridge Tests

PRINCETON, New Jersey, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS is launching a comprehensive suite of redesigned TOEIC Bridge tests that will provide score users and test takers with an objective and effective tool to measure and understand an individual's basic-to-intermediate English-language proficiency.

The redesigned tests measure speaking and writing skills, in addition to listening and reading skills, to better understand a test taker's foundational English communication skills in common everyday activities. The suite provides performance feedback to enable more effective teaching and efficient progress on the path to advanced English-language proficiency. In addition, score users will experience greater flexibility and convenience as individual skills can now be combined into complementary modules to suit their specific needs.

The redesigned TOEIC Bridge tests were developed using the same rigor and quality control that make the TOEIC tests the trusted global standard for measuring English-language proficiency in the workplace. Furthermore, the suite is aligned with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) and the Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB). The first public test administrations using the redesigned tests will be in June 2019 in select markets, with subsequent rollouts continuing worldwide.

"The TOEIC program is committed to providing high-quality, research-based assessments for all levels of English-language learners," said Dr. Feng Yu, Executive Director of the TOEIC program at ETS. "The redesigned TOEIC Bridge tests enable score users to reliably evaluate their students' and employees' fundamental English proficiency with confidence, and help beginning learners successfully progress on their path to more advanced English-language proficiency."

Thanks to the redesigned TOEIC Bridge tests' performance feedback, score users can effectively measure an individual's everyday English communication skills. Score users can confidently use the scores and information from the tests to:

Place individuals in the appropriate English-language learning course for their skill level

Screen and place individuals in employment positions that require basic to intermediate everyday communication skills

Evaluate the effectiveness of beginning-level training programs

As individuals build their foundational skills and prepare to progress toward more advanced English-language proficiency, score users can also use TOEIC Bridge scores and information to:

Identify test takers' relative strengths and weaknesses with respect to different language skills

Track or benchmark an individual's development or improvement over time in order to monitor growth in language skills or overall proficiency

Determine readiness for more advanced English-language instruction and assessment

Look for additional announcements regarding the availability of the redesigned TOEIC Bridge tests worldwide as market rollout details are communicated.

To learn more about the redesigned TOEIC Bridge tests, please contact your local ETS Preferred Network (EPN) office.

About the TOEIC Program

For 40 years as an industry leader, the TOEIC program is the trusted global standard of English proficiency. Our research-based, high-quality, four-skill assessments and supporting teaching and learning resources help organizations and individuals reliably assess the communication skills needed in everyday life and workplace settings. With about 7 million tests administered every year, the TOEIC tests are the most widely used around the world, with 14,000+ organizations across more than 160 countries trusting TOEIC scores to inform the decisions that matter. For more information on the TOEIC program, visit www.ets.org/toeic.

About ETS

At ETS, we advance quality and equity in education for people worldwide by creating assessments based on rigorous research. ETS serves individuals, educational institutions and government agencies by providing customized solutions for teacher certification, English language learning, and elementary, secondary and postsecondary education, and by conducting education research, analysis and policy studies. Founded as a nonprofit in 1947, ETS develops, administers and scores more than 50 million tests annually - including the TOEFL and TOEIC tests, the GRE tests and The Praxis Series assessments - in more than 180 countries, at over 9,000 locations worldwide. www.ets.org