Mr. Modrowski brings significant experience in greenfield mill construction, commissioning and metals processing to the role and will lead the Braidy Atlas mill through the current construction into operations slated to begin in 2020

Braidy Industries, Inc. ("Braidy Industries"), an Ashland, Kentucky-based manufacturer of metals for the global transportation and defense industries, has named Thomas Modrowski as President of its subsidiary, Braidy Atlas. With this appointment, Braidy Industries moves another step closer to leading the rebuild of Appalachia with the first state-of-the-art greenfield aluminum mill in over 30 years.

Mr. Modrowski, who has served as Executive Vice President of Construction for Braidy Industries since June 2017, will head Braidy Atlas' operations, overseeing mill completion and integrated aluminum sheet production. He brings nearly 40 years of experience in aluminum and steel processing, and unique experience with greenfield construction in the steel industry.

The CEO of Braidy Industries, Craig Bouchard, said, "Tom's expertise is ideal to lead Braidy Atlas to rapid automotive qualification with our OEM partners. He is a proven contributor to our executive management team, and has kept us on-track and on-budget in our ongoing construction."

The Braidy Atlas mill will open with capacity of 300,000 tons per annum, producing series 3000, 5000 and 6000 aluminum sheet products, and the mill's capacity is sold out for its first seven years of production. With subsidiary NanoAL's nanocrystalline metal alloy technology, Braidy Atlas' goal is ultimately to produce cost-effective, lightweight aluminum sheet that is 20 percent stronger at the same cost of production.

Of his expanded role, Mr. Modrowski said, "I am honored to step into the opportunity to shepherd the Braidy Atlas mill into its next phase as the nation's leading low-cost producer of aluminum sheet for the automotive industry. I serve alongside an incredible team of co-invested managers working toward a common goal of quality customer service as we bring first-class advanced manufacturing to Appalachia."

Mr. Modrowski has extensive leadership experience at leading steel, coating technology and merchandising companies. As an employee of US Steel from 1985-1995, Mr. Modrowski managed a team that directed the design, installation, setup and subsequent management of Double Eagle, a producer of nearly 900k tons annually of exposed coated metal sheet product for the automotive industry. As President of Electric Coating Technologies, he spearheaded the re-opening of its processing facility that was later acquired by Esmark Steel Group. He later served as President of Esmark Steel. Tom has served on the boards of Mountain State Carbon, LLC, Wheeling Nisshin, Inc., Ohio Coatings Company, Great Western Steel and Wheeling Specialty Processing.

Mr. Modrowski holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

About Braidy Industries, Inc.:

Braidy Industries, Inc. was formed to lead a national transformation in the manufacture and use of efficient, eco-friendly metal alloys that are lighter and stronger than metals currently in commercial use. There is a lightweighting revolution occurring in material science, and we intend to disrupt the metal manufacturing industry with transformative economics and technology. We believe we are well positioned to lead this transformation by building infrastructure to enable rapid adoption and scaling of next-generation metal lightweighting technologies. The company's first project, the construction of a greenfield aluminum rolling mill at EastPark Industrial Center in Ashland, Kentucky, will position the company as the low-cost provider of 300,000 annual tons of production-ready series 3000, 5000 and 6000 aluminum sheet for the automotive industry. Braidy's subsidiary, Veloxint, is an MIT-incubated lightweighting solutions company that is manufacturing parts with a novel nanocrystalline technology. Braidy's newest subsidiary, NanoAL is a world leader in the science of nanocrystaline technology applied to sheet aluminum. We seek to change the future trajectory of the metal industry through our plans to construct and operate a state-of-the-art greenfield aluminum rolling mill and through our recently acquired subsidiaries, Veloxint Corporation and NanoAL LLC, which we believe put Braidy at the forefront of the lightweighting trends in the metals industry. For more information, visit www.braidyindustries.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005038/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Jaunique Sealey

jsealey@braidyindustries.com

606.575.3121