

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation held steady in December, data survey from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.



The consumer prices climbed 2.0 percent year-on-year in December, the same rate of increase as in November. The economists' expectation was 2.0 percent.



The underlying inflation rate according to the CPI with a fixed interest rate, or CPIF, rose to 2.2 percent in December from 2.1 percent in November. The economists' expectation was 2.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the CPI rose 0.4 percent, which was the first increase in three months.



The monthly increase was mainly driven by the price rise in transport services.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX