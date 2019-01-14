sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Legal & General Investment Management America Partners with the Girls Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana to Invest in Girls' Financial Literacy

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2019 / Legal & General Investment Management America (LGIMA), an investment solutions provider with over $185 billion in assets under management, has announced a partnership with the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana to invest in the financial literacy of more than 51,000 Girl Scout members.

Under this new partnership, LGIMA will help develop girls' financial literacy skills, expose them to careers in the financial services sector and encourage their confidence to be the next generation of women financial leaders. As part of this partnership, LGIMA will develop a patch program that will be available to the thousands of girls involved in the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana (GSGCNWI).

"Investing in our community is an integral part of LGIMA's culture, and we are so excited to develop a meaningful financial literacy program for the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana," said Aaron Meder, CEO at LGIMA. "We look forward to a robust and long term partnership to enrich thousands of girls' knowledge, experience and futures in finance."

LGIMA's partnership with the GSGCNWI builds upon Legal & General's UK affiliate's relationship with Girl Guides, the UK's largest leadership organization for girls and young women. Girls Scouts and Girl Guides are part of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS), the largest voluntary movement dedicated to girls and young women in the world.

Said Nancy Wright, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana, "The mission of Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana is to change communities and lives by building resilient girls of courage, confidence and character, who will make the world a better place. Partnering with Legal & General Investment Management America will help further our mission by providing girls with the practical skills they need to think about and manage their financial futures from an earlier age, while introducing them to careers within the financial services world."

ABOUT LGIMA: Legal & General Investment Management America, Inc. (LGIMA) is a Chicago-based registered investment advisor specializing in designing and managing investment solutions across active fixed income, index strategies, multi-asset and liability driven investment (LDI) for the US institutional market. With over $185.6 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2018, LGIMA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legal & General Investment Management (Holdings) Ltd. (LGIM(H)), which also owns its affiliates Legal & General Investment Management Ltd. and LGIM International Ltd. Legal & General's worldwide assets under management are approximately $1.3 trillion as of December 31, 2017. In May 2014, LGIMA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Legal & General Investment Management US (Holdings), Inc. (LGIMUS(H)) which is wholly owned by LGIM(H). For more information on LGIMA, visit http://www.lgima.com/.

About Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana: Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana impacts the lives of more than 51,000 girls and nearly 20,000 adult members in 245 communities in six Illinois counties (Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kankakee, Lake, and Will) and four Indiana counties (Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter). Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place. For more information, visit www.girlscoutsgcnwi.org.

Media Contact

Michelle Mead
Caliber Corporate Advisers
michelle@calibercorporateadvisers.com
888-550-6385 ext. #7

SOURCE: Legal & General Investment Management America



