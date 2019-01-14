The Dutch PV equipment provider will supply 15 vacuum coating systems for a planned 500 MW production capacity of cadmium telluride thin film modules. The value of the contract is more than €40 million. Netherlands-based SMIT Thermal Solutions received another big order from China shortly before the end of the year. The €40 million contract relates to the supply of 15 vacuum coating systems for the production of cadmium telluride thin-film modules, with the first down payment already received by the company. The equipment supplier told pv magazine the agreement was concluded after the successful ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...