The Dutch PV equipment provider will supply 15 vacuum coating systems for a planned 500 MW production capacity of cadmium telluride thin film modules. The value of the contract is more than €40 million. Netherlands-based SMIT Thermal Solutions received another big order from China shortly before the end of the year. The €40 million contract relates to the supply of 15 vacuum coating systems for the production of cadmium telluride thin-film modules, with the first down payment already received by the company. The equipment supplier told pv magazine the agreement was concluded after the successful ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...