

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has repeated his attacks on 'Fake News' and claimed that journalists have 'gone mad!'.



Starting another day on Twitter, the President said on Monday that the Fake News gets crazier and more dishonest every single day.



'Amazing to watch as certain people covering me, and the tremendous success of this administration, have truly gone MAD! Their Fake reporting creates anger and disunity,' according to Trump.



He advised members of the press to take two weeks off and come back rested. 'Chill,' he tweeted.



Trump's remarks came in the wake of stories about his Russia connection.



The New York Times reported that the FBI once launched an investigation if the President had been working on behalf of Moscow against US interests.



A Washington Post report said that Trump has gone to extraordinary lengths to cover up details of his conversations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.



In other tweets Monday, Trump also hit back at congressional Democrats for taking vacations and visiting Puerto Rico amid the shutdown.



'Nancy and Cryin' Chuck can end the Shutdown in 15 minutes,' according to Trump, who cited it as their and the Democrats' fault.



'I've been waiting all weekend. Democrats must get to work now. Border must be secured,' he added.



