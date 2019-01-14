Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Redemption of the Debt Instrument 14-Jan-2019 / 15:10 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti Bank / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: TRFGRAN11916, Redemption of the Debt Instrument ........................................................ DATE: January 14, 2019 The 62-day maturity bank bonds, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated February 15, 2018 by sale to qualified investors on November 13,2018 with bookbuilding on November 12,2018 with TRFGRAN11916 ISIN code and TRY 358,998,916 nominal value, is redeemed today on 14.01.2019. Board Decision Date 02.11.2017 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY Limit 20,000,000,000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Overseas Domestic Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Bill Maturity Date 14.01.2019 Maturity (Day) 62 Sale Type Sale to qualified investors ISIN Code TRFGRAN11916 Nominal Value of 358,998,916 Capital Market Instrument Sold Coupon Number 0 Redemption Date 14.01.2019 Payment Date 14.01.2019 Was The Payment Yes Made? In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti Bank Contact Garanti Bank Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garanti.com.tr ........................................ www.garantiinvestorrelations.com [1] .................................... ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7160 EQS News ID: 765915 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=595ef4909981a1f1a77eaa7d6eb493a3&application_id=765915&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

