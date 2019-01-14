The "Future of the Austrian Defense Industry Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Future of the Austrian Defense Industry Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Austria defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Select Findings

The Austrian defense budget stands at US$2.6 billion in 2018 and registered a CAGR of 0.65% during 2014-2018.

The decline in defense spending during the historic period is due to the economic turmoil faced by the country as a consequence of the European debt crisis.

However, the country's active participation in peacekeeping missions, along with a focus to modernize its military by procuring advanced defense systems, is expected to drive the defense expenditure over the forecast period.

Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

5. Industry Dynamics

6. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

7. Business Environment and Country Risk

Companies Featured

Austria Metall System Technik GmbH (AMST)

Air Ambulance Technology

AMES

Hirtenberger

General Dynamics European Land Systems

Steyr Mannlicher Systems

Frequentis

Rheinmetall Waffe Munition Arges GmbH

Schiebel Elektronische Geraete GmbH

Diamond Aircraft Industries

