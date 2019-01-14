Known as the "roof of the world," the scenic Ladakh region of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir could soon host the world's largest single-location PV plant.From pv magazine India. India has resumed its contest with China to host the world's biggest solar park and the projected Ladakh solar project could bring the crown back to south Asia. According to U.S.-based insurance provider SolarInsure, as of June 2017, China's Datong Solar Power Project - with a projected capacity of 3 GW - has the potential to become the world's biggest single-location solar PV project, once completed. The Ladakh ...

