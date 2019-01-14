OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 14 January 2018

Name of applicant: Oxford Instruments plc

Period of return: From: 1 July 2018 To: 31 December 2018

Name of scheme: ESO Scheme (A3274711995) Senior Executive Long-Term Incentive Scheme (SELTIS)

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 493,908 58,000

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil Nil

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 493,908 58,000