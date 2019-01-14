The "Future of the Portuguese Defense Industry Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Future of the Portuguese Defense Industry Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Portuguese defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends and challenges faced by industry participants.

Select Findings

Portuguese military expenditure declined at a CAGR of -2.44% to value US$11.5 billion cumulatively during the historic period.

This was primarily due to the debt crisis, which has severely affected the Portuguese economy, requiring the country to adopt tough austerity measures, such as reducing wages and raising tax rates.

However, the Portuguese government undertook anti-austerity measures between 2016 and 2017, and is planning to completely withdraw austerity reforms over the forecast period, which is expected to boost the country's economy.

Companies Featured

OGMA Indstria Aeronutica de Portugal S.A.

EID Empresa de Investigao e Desenvolvimento de Electrnica S.A.

Edisoft

EMPORDEF TI Inc.

Indra Sistemas Portugal

Leonardo

Arsenal Alfeite

Fabrequipa

Critical Software

Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

5. Industry Dynamics

6. Market Entry Strategy

7. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

8. Business Environment and Country Risk

