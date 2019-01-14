Ford Motor Company:

WHAT: Volkswagen AG CEO Dr. Herbert Diess and Ford CEO Jim Hackett will hold a joint conference call to provide an update on the companies' ongoing discussions regarding a global alliance WHO: Jim Hackett, President and CEO, Ford Motor Company Dr. Herbert Diess, CEO, Volkswagen AG Jim Farley, President of Global Markets, Ford Motor Company Dr. Thomas Sedran, CEO, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 15, 8:30 a.m. ET 1:30 p.m. GMT

Access Information Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 U.S. Toll-Free: 1.877.870.8664 Germany Toll-Free: 08001815287 International: 1.970.297.2423 Conference ID: 6368424 Web: www.shareholder.ford.com

REPLAY (Available after 2:00 p.m. ET the day of the event through Jan. 21, 2019) Web: www.shareholder.ford.com Toll-Free: 1.855.859.2056 International: 1.404.537.3406 Conference ID: 6368424

