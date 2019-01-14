Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2019) - Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Evans to the Board of Directors. Mr. Evans is a senior mining executive with more than 20 years' experience across a range of commodities, including platinum, diamonds, copper and nickel. He has served as CEO of Dominion Diamond Mines, Mountain Province Diamonds, Kennady Diamonds, Norsemont Mining (acquired by HudBay Minerals), Weda Bay Mineral (acquired by Eramat S.A.), Southern Platinum (acquired by Lonmin PLC), Messina Platinum and SouthernEra Resources. Mr. Evans is currently a director of Mirasol Resources Ltd.

Brian Kerzner, Pan Global Chairman, stated: "On behalf of Pan Global, I am delighted to welcome Patrick to the Board. Patrick's extensive experience as a senior mining executive, and his demonstrated abilities in deal making and mergers and acquisitions, will strengthen the Company as it expands its exploration and development activities."

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in Spain and pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The company has committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

