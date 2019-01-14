

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prepared testimony from Attorney General nominee William Barr suggests the lawyer will not attempt to interfere in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election if he is confirmed.



Barr called it 'vitally important' that Mueller be allowed to complete his investigation in remarks he intends to deliver before the Senate Judiciary Committee at this confirmation hearing on Tuesday.



'I believe it is in the best interest of everyone - the President, Congress, and, most importantly, the American people - that this matter be resolved by allowing the Special Counsel to complete his work,' Barr wrote in his prepared testimony. 'The country needs a credible resolution of these issues.'



'If confirmed, I will not permit partisan politics, personal interests, or any other improper consideration to interfere with this or any other investigation,' he added. 'I will follow the Special Counsel regulations scrupulously and in good faith, and on my watch, Bob will be allowed to complete his work.'



Attorney General under former President George H.W. Bush from 1991 to 1993, Barr also previously served as general counsel for Verizon (VZ) and is currently an attorney for Kirkland & Ellis in Washington, D.C.



Barr noted he worked closely with Mueller during his previous tenure at the Justice Department and said he has the 'utmost respect' for the special counsel and his 'distinguished record of public service.'



The nominee to be nation's top law enforcement officer also called it 'very important' that the public and Congress be informed of the results of Mueller's investigation.



'For that reason, my goal will be to provide as much transparency as I can consistent with the law,' Barr wrote. 'I can assure you that, where judgments are to be made by me, I will make those judgments based solely on the law and will let no personal, political, or other improper interests influence my decision.'



In his prepared testimony, Barr also discussed a memo he wrote to senior Justice Department officials last year criticizing elements of Mueller's investigation.



Barr claimed the memo was 'narrow in scope' and did not address or question Mueller's core investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.



Reflecting Republicans' expanded majority in the Senate, Barr is expected to be easily confirmed despite concerns about the memo.



Barr plans to tell member of the committee that President Donald Trump sought no assurances, promises, or commitments from him and that has not given the president any, other than to run the Justice Department with professionalism and integrity.



'As Attorney General, my allegiance will be to the rule of law, the Constitution, and the American people,' Barr wrote. 'That is how it should be. That is how it must be. And, if you confirm me, that is how it will be.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX