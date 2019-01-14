Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call on January 24, 2019

WYOMISSING, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2019 / Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI), the parent company of Customers Bank (collectively, "Customers") today announced that it will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 24, 2019 to discuss its earnings results for the three months ending December 31, 2018. The fourth quarter 2018 earnings press release will be issued after market close that same day.

Conference Call

Date: Thursday, January 24, 2019 Time: 5:00 PM EST US Dial-in: 855-719-5007 International Dial-in: 334-323-0517 Participant Code: 665552

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation. Slides accompanying the presentation will be available on the Company's website at http://customersbank.com/investor_relations.php prior to the call.

Please submit any questions you have regarding Customers' fourth quarter 2018 earnings in advance to rramsey@customersbank.com and the executives will address them on the call. The Company will also open the lines to questions following management's presentation of the fourth quarter results. A playback of the call will be available beginning January 24, 2019 at 8:00 PM ET until 8:00 PM ET on February 23, 2019. To listen, call within the United States 888-203-1112, or 719-457-0820 when calling internationally. Please use the replay passcode 8701039.

Institutional Background

Customers Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company located in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania engaged in banking and related businesses through its bank subsidiary, Customers Bank. Customers Bank is a community-based, full-service bank with assets of approximately $10.6 billion at September 30, 2018. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families through offices in Pennsylvania, the District of Columbia, Illinois, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New Jersey. Committed to fostering customer loyalty, Customers Bank uses a High Tech/High Touch strategy that includes use of industry-leading technology to provide customers better access to their money, as well as Concierge Banking® by appointment at customers' homes or offices 12 hours a day, seven days a week. Customers Bank offers a continually expanding portfolio of loans to small businesses, multi-family projects, mortgage companies and consumers.

Customers Bancorp, Inc.'s voting common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CUBI. Additional information about Customers Bancorp, Inc. can be found on the company's website, www.customersbank.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Customers Bancorp, Inc.'s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "should," "pro forma," "looking forward," "would," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Customers Bancorp, Inc.'s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, among others, could cause Customers Bancorp, Inc.'s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. In addition, important factors relating to the acquisition of the Disbursements business, the combination of Customers' BankMobile business with the acquired Disbursements business, the implementation of Customers Bancorp, Inc.'s strategy to retain BankMobile for 2-3 years, the possibility that the expected benefits of retaining BankMobile for 2-3 years may not be achieved, or the possible effects on Customers' results of operations if BankMobile is never divested could cause Customers Bancorp's actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Further, Customers' expectations with respect to the effects of the new tax law could be affected by future clarifications, amendments, and interpretations of such law. Customers Bancorp, Inc. cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Customers Bancorp, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, including any amendments thereto, that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Customers Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Customers Bancorp, Inc. or by or on behalf of Customers Bank.

Contacts:

Jay Sidhu, Chairman & CEO 610-935-8693

Carla Leibold, CFO 484-923-8802

Bob Ramsey, Director of Investor Relations 484-926-7118

