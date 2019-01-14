sprite-preloader
Montag, 14.01.2019

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

59,05 Euro		+2,05
+3,60 %
WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Millicom Confirms Talks Regarding a Possible Offer for Its Shares

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (the Company) notes recent media articles regarding the Company and confirms that it has received a preliminary highly conditional non-binding proposal from Liberty Latin America Ltd. in relation to an offer for all shares of the Company. There is no certainty that a transaction will materialize nor as to the terms, timing or form of any possible transaction.

CONTACT:
For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1-305-476-7352 / +1-305-302-2858
press@millicom.com

Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+352-277-59094
investors@millicom.com

Mauricio Pinzon, Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +44-20-3249-2460
investors@millicom.com


© 2019 PR Newswire