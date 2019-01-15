Nordic ID Oyj: Nordic ID has set out to eliminate checkout queques - releases groundbreaking solution at NRF

Nordic ID, a Finnish technology company, known for innovative real time solutions and world-class RFID devices, releases its next generation self-checkout solution at the NRF. This solution provides retailers with a powerful tool to revolutionize the checkout experience. At the NRFthe groundbreaking self-checkout solution is displayed for the first time.

"NRF is always an experience, but this year we are more than excited to be here. This is the perfect event for showcasing our first solutions that represent the Nordic ID Experience design philosophy. Nordic ID Experience incorporates the look and feel that we want our portfolio of devices and solutions as well as our brand to represent; Scandinavian minimalism with excellent usability and quality", says Juha Reima, CEO of Nordic ID and continues "Nordic ID has released retail innovations for 30+ years. Our retail industry knowledge paired with our advanced tech capabilities enables us to continue to provide the market with groundbreaking innovations."

In November 2018 Nordic ID launched the S/MART demo store in Espoo, Finland. Nordic ID S/MART is an unmanned store concept covering the end-to-end shopping process. All products are tagged with RFID tags. The cutting-edge RFID based POS innovation automates the checkout stage and cuts the transaction time to a fraction of what is required today at the checkout.

According to empirical research, checking out 9 items at a traditional manpowered cashier takes an average of 60 seconds. Processing the same amount of items at common barcode based self-check outs requires 90 seconds. The Nordic ID self-service checkout does the job in one tenth of the time!

"One of the most frustrating things when shopping is standing in line. Long queues instantly kill the customer experience. A study shows that more than 50% of shoppers abandon their purchases when they have to queue over 6 min. The Nordic ID self-checkout is a solution not only speeding up the checkout process, it eliminates the queues all together", explains Paul Murdock, President of Nordic ID Inc. "Customers abandoning the queue not only reduce sales but also negatively impact the retailer's brand", Murdock continues.

The Nordic ID self-checkout is an excellent example of how the customer experience can be enhanced with simple means. By offering customers a rapid self-service checkout service in the store queques can be eliminated. Furthermore, bagging becomes obsolete as the customer on the shop floor collects his purchases into his shopping bag, simply scanning the whole shopping bag at the checkout. The technology allows all items to be scanned simultaneously in an instant, no need to search for single barcodes and read them individually!

For shop owners automating the checkout stage means that staff is freed to concentrate on what they do the best- serve customers and sell more. By making staff more accessible on the shop floor, they can advise and assist customers. Furthermore, at peak times the self -checkout is an excellent addition to traditional cashiers.

The self-checkout is designed regarding customer needs. The knee height reading area makes it very easy to put a shopping bag filled with items on to the platform for scanning. The area is wide enough to easily fit a full shopping bag, providing an effortless user experience. The elevated touch screen surface provides a good view of the purchase information. Mobile and card payments are supported.

At NRF the 2nd generation Nordic ID self -checkout is on display in booth #3947.

