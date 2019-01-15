RoboDEX 2019: German Bionic Presents Leading Robotic Exoskeleton for Industrial Use and Reveals First Details of New Disaster Control Power Suit

TOKYO, January 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Europe's leading producer of robotic exoskeletons, German Bionic from Augsburg, will present its multiple award-winning 'Cray X' active power suit for the first time at an Asian industry fair. Moreover, the company will also disclose first details of its recently announced Cray + model in Tokyo, which is specially designed for deployment in rescue operations. Exoskeletons or power suits are human-machine systems that combine human intelligence with machine power by supporting or strengthening the wearer's movements, thereby reducing the risk of workplace accidents and load-bearing injuries. The high-tech company from Germany is the first European manufacturer to mass-produce the innovative robot worn directly on the body.

"We are very proud to present our successful Cray X model and initial details of our recently announced Cray + disaster recovery model in Tokyo," explains Armin G. Schmidt, CEO of German Bionic. "Japan is a core market for German Bionic. To underscore this commitment and to strengthen our footprint, we will further extend local R&D and production."

Asia will be core market for exoskeletons

According to a recent study by market research and consulting firm ABI Research, more than 7000 exoskeleton systems were in use worldwide by the end of 2018 - a large share of them in Asia. In 20 years, this figure is anticipated to increase to over 300,000 devices. The analysts expect an average annual growth rate of almost 40 percent. Sales will grow from US$192 million to US$5.8 billion in the same period. The largest buyers will be the manufacturing sector, accounting for more than 50 percent of global revenues.

"The time is right for exoskeletons to proliferate in the workplace", says Rian Whitton, analyst with ABI Research. "In the Western world and Japan, we're seeing a tightening of the labor market, especially when it comes to manufacturing. There's a real incentive for companies to invest in their workforce and make people on the assembly line more productive."

German Bionic at RoboDEX / Tokyo Big Sight

German Bionic will be represented at Asia's most important robotics trade fair, from 16-18 January 2019, with its own booth in West Hall #2, A133.

About German Bionic

German Bionic, headquartered in Augsburg with offices in Berlin, Tokyo and Singapore, is a German manufacturer developing and building exoskeletons for use in industrial production. Exoskeletons are human-machine systems that combine human intelligence and machine power, thereby enabling individuals to gain increased strength and endurance. German Bionic is one of the world's leading robotics companies focusing on humans in Industry 4.0. Learn more about German Bionic, its products and the minds behind the company at http://www.germanbionic.com .

