

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 70 points or 2.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,535-point plateau and it's expected to take further damage again on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on global trade concerns and a drop in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index fell 18.07 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 2,535.77 after trading between 2,533.01 and 2,556.29. The Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 9.61points or 0.73 percent to end at 1,303.75.



Among the actives, PetroChina contracted 0.95 percent, while China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) surrendered 1.12 percent, China Shenhua Energy added 0.59 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.76 percent, China Merchants Bank fell 0.57 percent, Bank of China lost 0.85 percent, China Construction Bank skidded 0.94 percent, China Life Insurance retreated 1.37 percent, Ping An Insurance tumbled 1.64 percent, Gemdale fell 0.99 percent, Poly Developments plunged 1.83 percent, China Vanke declined 1.11 percent and CITIC Securities gained 0.18 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened lower on Monday, regained some ground in the afternoon but still finished in the red.



The Dow shed 86.11 points or 0.36 percent to 23,909.84, while the NASDAQ lost 65.56 points or 0.94 percent to 11.789.19 and the S&P 500 fell 13.65 points or 0.53 percent to 2,582.61.



Concerns about the global economic outlook contributed to the initial weakness on Wall Street following the release of disappointing Chinese trade data.



A lack of major U.S. economic data also kept some traders on the sidelines along with uncertainty about the impact of the ongoing government shutdown.



Crude oil futures drifted sharply lower on Monday, as worries about energy demand resurfaced on disappointing trade data from China. Crude oil futures for February ended down $1.08 or 2.1 percent at $50.51 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX