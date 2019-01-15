

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradata (TDC) announced that it appointed Oliver Ratzesberger as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Ratzesberger succeeds Victor Lund, who is transitioning from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.



Ratzesberger has served as Teradata's Chief Operating Officer (COO) since February 2018. He joined Teradata in 2013 and, from 2016 to 2018, served as the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer.



Teradata also announced today that it currently expects the Company's fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 total revenue, recurring revenue and annual recurring revenue (ARR) results to be in line with, or better than, its most recent guidance. Teradata will not be providing any additional information regarding its fourth-quarter or full-year performance until it reports final results in early February 2019.



In connection with Lund's appointment to Executive Chairman, the Board has appointed Michael Gianoni, a member of the Board of Directors since January 2015, as independent Lead Director, effective immediately. James Ringler, who has been Chairman of Teradata since 2007, will remain a member of the Board.



