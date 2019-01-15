

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Pacific (CP, CP.TO) said it is proud of its service performance in Vancouver and takes great exception to being included in a far-reaching Canadian Transportation Agency or CTA 'investigation into possible freight rail service issues in the Vancouver area.'



'We have not been made aware of any formal complaints to the CTA relating to our service in Vancouver, nor has the CTA been in touch with us prior to launching this investigation. It is irresponsible to institute an investigation without at minimum reaching out to ask CP for information,' said CP President and CEO Keith Creel.



'CP will work with the CTA to better understand its concerns and will fully cooperate in the investigation as appropriate. In the meantime, CP will continue to focus our attention and build on our success of delivering freight safely and efficiently for our customers during this critical winter period,' concluded Creel.



