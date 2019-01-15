2019 Hainan Qiongzhong International Cup kicks off

QIONZHONG, China, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Hainan Qiongzhong International Cup will be held in Qiongzhong from 20 to 25 January, 2019. This event is expected to bring the football fever to a new height in Hainan Island, the largest Free Trade Zone in China. Organized by Qiongzhong Li and Miao Autonomous County of Hainan Province, this event will promote the building of Youth Football City in the county.

Themed "Qiongzhong, Fertile Field for Football", the tournament will be divided into 50 group stages for boys of 12, boys of 15, and girls of 16 years old. It will involve 400 players of 21 teams from 17 countries and regions, including Turkey, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, Russia, Uzbekistan, Uganda, Vietnam, Sweden (AIK), Australia, and Belarus.

Located in the center of Hainan Island, Qiongzhong has been awarded many national titles and honors for Ecological Development, Material Arts, and Youth Campus Football. In 2006, Qiongzhong took the lead in developing campus football in Hainan Province, making "Qiongzhong Women's Football" a brand. Thanks to the hard efforts over the ten years or more, Qiongzhong Women's Football Team won the champion of women's cage football in the 13th National Games of China, and the runner-up of women's football in the 13th National Student Sports Games of China. It also goes beyond Asia and takes on the world, winning three consecutive championships in Gothia Cup, also known as the Small World Cup, from 2015 to 2017. The team also won the 2018 "You Bring Charm to the World" Star of Hope Award.

During the tournament, the People's Government of Qiongzhong Li and Miao Autonomous County will also hold the screening of "Tornado Girls", an inspirational film about Qiongzhong women's soccer youth inspirational film, award ceremony, float parade, team cultural exchanges, firework show and other activities.