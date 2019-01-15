

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post AG (DPSGY.PK) on Tuesday issued a statement with comments on report about upcoming pricing regulation.



The company noted that newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reports in its online edition on January 14 on a letter in which the federal network agency informs its political advisory council about the process of the proposed pricing decision for Deutsche Post.



The company now said it expects to receive on January 15th the draft of the proposed decision in order to comment on it. Deutsche Post will inform its investors once the assessment of the proposed decision has been derived.



The assessment of the economical impact will have to take into account the percentage of price increase allowance, the length of the period covered and- if any - further parameters, it said.



