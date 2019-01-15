Showa Denko K.K. Public Relations Office, Tel: +81-3-5470-3235

TOKYO, Jan 15, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko K.K. ("SDK"; TSE:4004) and its subsidiary Showa Denko Packaging Co., Ltd. (SPA) have cooperatively developed next-generation laminate-type heat radiator designed for application to lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) for use in electric vehicles (EVs) whose market is rapidly expanding.In recent years, sales of EVs are rapidly increasing due partly to a rise in car-users' environmental awareness. LIBs used in EVs have large capacity and generates much heat. Therefore, those LIBs require efficient heat radiation.Currently, square-shaped LIBs for use in EVs are equipped with heat radiators composed of extruded aluminum parts and aluminum boards. In manufacturing process of these radiators, aluminum parts are welded or brazed. These welding or brazing processes require temperature of 600 degrees C or higher.On the other hand, the next-generation laminate-type heat radiator SDK and SPA developed this time uses laminate film, which is composed of aluminum foil and resin films, as structural material. The "heat sealing method" to manufacture this next-generation radiator can connect laminate films under relatively low temperature of about 200 degrees C.Moreover, combination of materials to compose these laminate films is easy to be customized. Laminate films can be used in various sizes and suitable for fine presswork. Therefore, this new radiator for LIB enables car manufacturers to enjoy highest-ever degree of freedom in designing and sizing of LIB-related modules and their surroundings.The laminate films used as structural materials of this new radiator uses the Showa Denko Group's technologies to manufacture SPALF, which is aluminum laminate film manufactured and sold by SPA as pouch-type packaging material for LIBs. SPALF's performance in electrical insulation, plasticity and resistance to corrosion is very high.SDK and SPA cooperatively developed this next-generation heat radiator through fusion of our heat-radiation technology fostered by long-time operation of our aluminum radiator/heat-exchanger business and our lamination technology which enabled us to develop SPALF.SDK and SPA will accelerate development of this next-generation laminate-type heat radiator as heat radiation component for EVs and electricity storage systems (ESSs), and plan to ship samples of these radiators by the end of 2020.The Showa Denko Group has set "inter-business cooperation" as a pillar of the Group's business strategy announced in the new medium-term consolidated business plan "The TOP 2021" which started this January, and has been developing products which make the maximum use of the Group's various materials and technologies. Thus the Group will continue strengthening activities to offer best solutions that our customers require.SDK and SPA will introduce this next-generation laminate-type heat radiator at the booth of the Showa Denko Group (E32-47, East Hall 4) to be set in the "48th INTERNEPCON JAPAN" which will be held at Tokyo Big Sight in Minato Ward, Tokyo from January 16 through 18, 2019.About Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY), a major manufacturer of chemical products, serves a wide range of fields from heavy industry to electronics and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.