Wirecard Expands Cooperation With Leading Hypermarket Chain Real in the Field of Digital Omnichannel Payments

In addition to the marketplace, Wirecard will also process digital online payments for Real GmbH's online grocery shop

Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, is expanding its cooperation with the leading German hypermarket chain Real.

Since 2017, Wirecard has been enabling credit card payments on Real's online marketplace, a trading platform for Real's own products and those of external merchants. The company will also process digital payments in the online grocery shop. Here, consumers can order fresh food online and pick it up in participating markets or have it delivered directly to their homes at their desired time. Thanks to the Wirecard platform, Real offers its customers not only fast and simple payment options, but also a convenient, consistent omnichannel shopping experience through combining several channels.

The gross value of goods bought and sold via the real.de marketplace platform grew by 90 percent to 380 million euro in fiscal year 2017/18. In the eFood segment, Real offers around 30,000 articles, more than any other competitor in the German food retail sector.

Dr. Gerald Schönbucher, Managing Director of real.digital, said, "We see a lot of potential in the eFood segment and are continuing to expand this business. The advantages are obvious: stress-free shopping without queues or crowds. This type of shopping offers many advantages, especially for employees with long working hours, parents with little time or pensioners who are no longer as mobile as they used to be. We are very pleased to be able to offer our customers in Germany an even better and more convenient shopping experience thanks to Wirecard's digital solution."

Christian Reindl, Executive Vice President Sales Consumer Goods at Wirecard, added, "The share of food purchases via digital distribution channels is steadily increasing. We want to take advantage of this positive development and digitize retailers' business models. With our technology and digital expertise, we can help companies like Real not only improve their digital payment processes, but also ensure an optimal shopping experience for customers across all sales channels."

More and more customers are buying food online. For example, the growth rate in online food shopping in Germany was 17.5 percent in 2017, according to the German Retail Association HDE. Goods from the entire Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) segment generated sales of around 3.9 billion euros in the same year.

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets, holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on http://www.wirecard.com and follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

As a subsidiary of Metro AG, Real operates 279 hypermarkets in Germany as of 30 September 2018. In addition, there is an online shop, an online food shop and Click&Collect services. In fiscal year 2017/18, the company generated net sales of approx. 7.1 billion euros with around 34,000 employees. Further information is available at http://www.real.de/unternehmen and http://www.metroag.de.



