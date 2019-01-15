Leading figure in immuno-oncology strengthens Immunocore's senior leadership team

Immunocore Limited, a leading T Cell Receptor (TCR) biotechnology company focused on delivering first-in-class biological therapies that have the potential to transform lives of people with serious diseases, today names David Berman as its new Head of Research and Development.

David joined Immunocore in September 2018 to advance the Company's lead candidate, IMCgp100, towards commercialisation and progress Immunocore's growing pipeline of TCR candidates through clinical development.

Over his career, David has worked on immuno-oncology programmes at all stages of development including leadership roles in developing four approved biologics. Most recently, David was Senior Vice President and Head of the AstraZeneca Immuno-oncology (IO) Franchise, where he was responsible for the strategy and execution of the company's late stage I-O programme. Prior to that, he was head of the early stage oncology programme at MedImmune. David has also held senior development roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb including Head of the Immuno-oncology exploratory development team and global clinical lead for the first approved IO checkpoint inhibitor and one of the first monoclonal antibodies approved for myeloma.

In addition to the development of CTLA4 and PD1/L1 checkpoint inhibitors, David's experience includes developing a wide range of novel IO targets and combinations as well as translational medicine focused on their mechanisms of action.

David completed his MD at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and his PhD in the Laboratory of Dr. Alfred G. Gilman, the 1994 Nobel laureate for his discovery of G-proteins. He completed a residency in Anatomic Pathology at the National Cancer Institute and a Fellowship at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Commenting on David's appointment, Bahija Jallal, Chief Executive Officer of Immunocore, said: "David has a unique pedigree in Immuno-oncology and is ideally qualified to drive our R&D operations at the exciting and important time in our development. His appointment as Head of R&D strengthens Immunocore's leadership team and supports us as we advance our growing pipeline of TCR candidates through clinical development and our lead candidate, IMCgp100, towards commercialisation. My immediate priority for Immunocore is to continue to strengthen the management team with the right scientific and leadership expertise to move the organisation forward. Our science and strategy continues to be one of the most compelling in our industry, in my view, and 2019 will be another important year for the Company."

"At the heart of cancer immunity is a T cell recognising a cancer antigen and Immunocore has led the way in converting this into a therapeutic," added David Berman. "By unlocking the T cell receptor with its leading technology platform, Immunocore's technology has the potential to bring the benefits of IO to those patients and tumours who do not respond to current therapies. I am excited and honoured to be charged with driving Immunocore's research and development efforts forward."

About Immunocore

Immunocore, a leading T Cell Receptor (TCR) biotechnology company, is focused on delivering first-in-class biological therapies that have the potential to transform the lives of people with serious diseases. The Company's primary therapeutic focus is oncology and it also has programs in infectious and autoimmune diseases. Immunocore has a pipeline of proprietary and partnered programs in development and the lead program, IMCgp100, has entered pivotal clinical studies as a treatment for patients with metastatic uveal melanoma. Collaboration partners include Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Lilly, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Immunocore is headquartered at Milton Park, Oxfordshire, UK, with an office outside Philadelphia, USA. The Company is privately held by a broad international investor base. For more information, please visit www.immunocore.com.

