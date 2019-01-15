Outotec Oyj: Publishing of Outotec's Financial Statements Review January-December 2018

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE JANUARY 15, 2019 AT 9:00 AM



Publishing of Outotec's Financial Statements Review January-December 2018





Outotec's Financial Statements Review January-December 2018 will be published on Friday, February 8, 2019, approximately at 9:00 AM Finnish time. A teleconference hosted by CEO Markku Teräsvasara and CFO Jari Ålgars will be held on the same day at 2:00 PM at Outotec House, Espoo, Finland.

To register as a participant for the teleconference and Q&A session, please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event using the confirmation code and numbers below. The teleconference will be recorded and published on Outotec's website. The contact information is gathered for registration purposes only and it is not used for commercial purposes.





Dial in numbers:





Finland: +358 9 8171 0310

Sweden: +46 8 5664 2651

United Kingdom: +44 33 3300 0804

United States: +1 63 1913 1422

PIN: 70036429#





OUTOTEC OYJ





Rita Uotila, Vice President - Investor Relations

tel. +358 20 529 2003

e-mail: rita.uotila(at)outotec.com





DISTRIBUTION:

Main media

www.outotec.com





