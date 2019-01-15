Outotec Oyj: Publishing of Outotec's Financial Statements Review January-December 2018

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE JANUARY 15, 2019 AT 9:00 AM
Publishing of Outotec's Financial Statements Review January-December 2018
Outotec's Financial Statements Review January-December 2018 will be published on Friday, February 8, 2019, approximately at 9:00 AM Finnish time. A teleconference hosted by CEO Markku Teräsvasara and CFO Jari Ålgars will be held on the same day at 2:00 PM at Outotec House, Espoo, Finland.
To register as a participant for the teleconference and Q&A session, please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event using the confirmation code and numbers below. The teleconference will be recorded and published on Outotec's website. The contact information is gathered for registration purposes only and it is not used for commercial purposes.
Dial in numbers:
Finland: +358 9 8171 0310
Sweden: +46 8 5664 2651
United Kingdom: +44 33 3300 0804
United States: +1 63 1913 1422
PIN: 70036429#
OUTOTEC OYJ
Rita Uotila, Vice President - Investor Relations
tel. +358 20 529 2003
e-mail: rita.uotila(at)outotec.com
DISTRIBUTION:
Main media
www.outotec.com
