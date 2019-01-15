AroCell AB: AroCell signs distribution agreement with Gongyingshi in China for AroCell TK 210 ELISA

AroCell AB (publ) announced today that a distribution agreement has been signed with the Beijing based company Gongyingshi for the promotion and distribution of the AroCell TK 210 ELISA in China.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries are growing rapidly in China making it an attractive market for innovative biomarker assays such the AroCell TK 210 ELISA. Our TK 210 ELISA measures concentration levels of thymidine kinase 1 (TK 1) in blood samples and provides valuable information about cell proliferation and disruption in patients with cancer tumors. But also, during patient monitoring of cancer treatment, TK 210 ELISA may support clinicians to optimize treatment and estimate the risk of recurrence.

"We are looking forward to this new collaboration with Gongyingshi for the distribution and promotion of AroCell TK 210 ELISA", says Michael Brobjer, AroCell's CEO. Gongyingshi is well established as a leading internet + biomedical research service provider on the Chinese market with over 9000 customers, an established sub-distributor network and an in-house expert sales team. Gongyingshi's web platform provides a one-stop shop for biomedical researchers in China and they are in an excellent position to promote the AroCell TK 210 ELISA to the Chinese market. Supporting AroCell's commercialization strategy to make AroCell TK 210 ELISA widely available and to facilitate the use of the product in clinical research, routine clinical laboratories as well as for drug development within the pharmaceutical industry.

