

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - The Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) reported that, in 2018, it received new orders for more than 4.75 GW, equating to an increase of more than 73 percent compared to the previous year. The United States, Brazil and Sweden were the strongest individual markets for the Nordex Group.



In the fourth quarter of 2018, Nordex customers ordered wind turbines with a volume of 1,679 MW compared to 1.599 MW, previous year. The Group noted that a large number, approx. 40 percent, were accounted for by the newly launched N149/4.0-4.5 turbine from the Delta4000 series.



