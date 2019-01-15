

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L), a communications technology company, Tuesday said it expects to exceed the market's profit expectations for the financial year 2018.



In its trading update for the final quarter, the company noted that good momentum continued, with the firm securing a number of important contract wins.



For ongoing businesses, order intake in the financial year totaled $470 million, up 6 percent on 2017, and revenue grew by 6 percent to $477 million.



The results reflected strong growth from Networks & Security operating segment and as predicted, the company experienced an increase in demand for 400G high-speed Ethernet test solutions.



Growth in Positioning business has been particularly strong and includes the benefit from significant one-off business with a US defence contractor which is not expected to repeat in 2019.



The company now expects to deliver an adjusted operating profit in the range $75 million to $77 million, demonstrating a year of strong profitable growth, up circa 30 percent on the prior year, exceeding market expectations.



Spirent will announce its full year results for the financial year 2018 on March 7.



