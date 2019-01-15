Top Mobile Game Developer IGG Launches Mobile Royale to Hit the European Market

- The new game combines simulation and RPG elements including Hero development, strategy, and campaigns in order to encourage all kind of players

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGG, the games company behind the famous Lords Mobile, has announced its newest release for the mobile market: Mobile Royale. The game is set in Vollandia, a fantastical world which has been torn apart by war for centuries and where players will have to restore peace and become rulers of the Kingdom. Available to download for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play, Mobile Royale is user friendly and a great way to meet new friends from all around the world in an endless fantasy MMORPG.

Mobile Royale is a third-generation strategy game that allows players to explore exotic mystical lands and embark on grandiose battlefields (35 vs 35) featuring top-notch 3D graphics. The new game combines different genres, mixing RPG, strategy and simulation. Each player has the choice to take part in a particular campaign and get acquainted with the Clan Wars. By discovering ancient Clan Ruins, attacking, and occupying Clan Forts, players will find themselves growing in strength and developing unique abilities. The game features 10 clans and 5 races: humans, dwarves, elves, beastkin, and specters. Top performing players will become rulers of their own kingdom. Only one player can become the Holy Ruler of Mobile Royale.

Players are challenged to select the best strategies, make decisions, and use the right tactics in battle to make the most of their customizable heroes, which each have their own fascinating backstory, special animations, and well-balanced unique attacks. Special in game features help the player expand their territory and conquer the world using a War Airship and a Trader Airship. Players can also develop and enhance the Guardian Dragon's skills, which will fight for them, as well as hunt different monsters to get materials and boost equipment.

The game allows players to design their own city layout and place buildings wherever they wish, using five unique cultures to customize the game's architectural appearance as the city develops from the Stone Age to modern times.

"We are so excited with the launch of Mobile Royale. If you are hungry for a challenge and would like to test yourself in a battlefield this is your game," said Enric Cabestany, General Manager Europe at IGG. "We want all players to move to Vollandia and enjoy this fantastic mobile gaming experience."

Download the game now here:

Google: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.igg.android.mobileroyale

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1442047697

About IGG:

http://investor.igg.com/

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qyaIWQTDvjo