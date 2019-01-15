Quest Partners Selects QuantHouse for Global Quantitative Trading Solutions

LONDON, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Providing a one-stop solution for global automated and systematic trading

QuantHouse, the independent global provider of high performance systematic trading solutions including innovative market data services, algo development tools and global network infrastructure, today announced it has been selected by Quest Partners LLC ("Quest") to support the diverse needs of their automated traders.

Quest specializes in research-driven, multi-asset, quantitative trading and is known for trading complex, disciplined strategies leveraging volatility changes across a wide range of global exchanges. Their algorithmic traders connect to over 80 liquid markets including commodity, currency, equity index and fixed income venues. To meet the organization's need for high quality data and technology, Quest has chosen QuantHouse, a specialist in the quant space with services tailor-made for advanced, global systematic trading.

ConsolidatedFEED leverages QuantHouse's robust infrastructure and unmatched normalization used to power the ultra-low latency solutions and to streamline the process of consuming data from global markets. QuantHouse performs normalization, updates and maintenance at the source, disseminating data in a proprietary protocol across the fully resilient QuantLINK fiber optic network and providing 140+ feeds through a single API, accessible anywhere in the world from dedicated regional hubs. In addition, QuantHouse manages connectivity and hosting services in financial datacenters worldwide - allowing Quest to connect to brokers, execution venues and other technology providers from QuantHouse hosted servers as part of a fully managed service.

Salloum AbouSaleh, Managing Director, Americas, QuantHouse, said, "Quest is a very successful systematic asset manager and we are delighted to have been selected by them to handle some of their most critical core trading requirements. QuantHouse is becoming a one-stop-shop for quant funds by providing market access, historical and real-time market data, hosting and connectivity for order flow to prime brokers, algo execution providers, cloud service providers, and fund admins and by providing additional services through our API ecosystem store. Our propositions have been developed to support the growth of a multi asset buy-side whether global macros, asset managers or hedge funds."

About QuantHouse

Established in 2005, QuantHouse helps hedge funds, market makers, brokers and trading venues achieve optimal trading performance, develop new trading strategies, comply with regulatory requirements, test existing and new trading infrastructure tools and rationalize operating costs. They enable this through QuantHouse's global trading infrastructure building blocks which include QuantFeed, QuantFactory and QuantLink, all accessible via open APIs.

For more information, please visit quanthouse.com.