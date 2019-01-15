MetaCompliance Launch Game-Changing Cyber Security Training That Users Will Want to Take

LONDON, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

It's Cyber Awareness Jim, But Not as We Know It

In the week that the US Government launched a public awareness campaign urging businesses to better defend themselves against online attackers, MetaCompliance, a global leader in the human aspect of Cyber Security and privacy compliance has launched MetaLearning Fusion, a new learning platform that will transform how staff engage with Cyber Security training.



In an industry first, the company has created a modern fit for purpose solution that enables organisations to create their own tailored Cyber Security courses, that reflect their brand and tone of voice, making it much more relevant and authentic to employees.

The problem with traditional Cyber Security training is it is bland, boring and leads to very low levels of staff participation. This is exactly what cybercriminals are relying on, as untrained staff pose a huge risk to the security of an organisation.

Over 90% of all successful cyber-attacks are a result of information unknowingly provided by employees, and as networks become harder to breach, hackers are increasingly targeting employees as they provide the easiest way to break into a network and steal sensitive data.

In a departure from prepackaged Cyber Security eLearning, MetaLearning Fusion will enable organisations to create customised training from an extensive library of short eLearning courses that can be tailored to their specific needs. The courses are easy to create and can be personalised and branded to make the content more relevant to staff.

Robert O'Brien, CEO of MetaCompliance, commented: "Normally the cost of tailormade branded courses exceeds the financial budgets of all but the largest corporations. Our technology makes this capability available to all organisations mitigating cyber risk through staff awareness initiatives."

About MetaCompliance

Founded in 2005, Metacompliance is a global leader in the human aspect of cyber security and privacy compliance. Its innovative cloud platform provides a one-stop-shop management solution for staff awareness and compliance.

The platform provides customers with a fully integrated and multi lingual suite of compliance capabilities that includes policy management, e-learning, simulated phishing, privacy management and incident management, all of which can be purchased on a modular basis or as a complete system.

