Telenet Selects Infradata and BroadForward to Deliver Location Based Services

ZAVENTEM, Belgium, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Infradata deploysBroadForward'sLocation Based Services (LBS) solution at Telenet, providing access tolocation information of devices across legacy and next generation mobile networks

Infradata and BroadForward announced today that they have been selected by Telenet to replace the existing legacy LBS system with the BroadForward Location Based Services solution. This allows Telenet, the largest provider of cable broadband services in Belgium who acquired mobile operator BASE in 2016, to expand their ability to provide location information. This is needed for a range of services, including emergency calls for police, firefighting, and ambulance services.

Telenet aims to become the leading converged connected entertainment and business solutions provider in Belgium. Telenet has a track record in delivering disruptive products to the market, specializing in the supply of broadband internet, fixed and mobile telephony services and cable television. Liberty Global, the world's largest international TV and broadband company, has a 56% stake in Telenet.

Infradata is the leading expert and certified reseller of the entire range of BroadForward products, which includes next generation products for routing, interworking, security and number portability. Infradata is selected by Telenet based on their extensive experience in design, implementation and support of BroadForward products.

BroadForward LBS is a software based, multi-protocol solution, designed to manage device location information across legacy and next generation mobile networks. The productized solution includes standardized functions such as GMLC (Gateway Mobile Location Centre), LRF (Location Retrieval Function) and Routing Determination Function (RDF). The solution will later also incorporate the 5G Gateway Mobile Location Centre.

Luk Bruynseels, VP Mobile Technology at Telenet, about selecting Infradata, "Approximately 70 to 80% of all emergency calls are made from a mobile device, and with the network location information we can provide additional information to emergency services so they know where to find people when it matters. As the leading expert in BroadForward products, Infradata successfully replaced the legacy system with BroadForward's state-of-the-art Location Based Services solution that works in a multi-vendor environment and across network types".

Infradata Managing Director Nico van Buitenen added: "Mobility continues to grow at an astonishing rate. Two-thirds of the world's population are already connected by mobile devices and IoT devices will grow to nearly 10 billion devices in just a few years from now. Due to the extensive knowledge and experience Infradata has internally on mobile networks, we are able to provide Telenet with a leading Location Based Services solution that works across legacy, current and future networks."

About Telenet

As a provider of entertainment and telecommunication services in Belgium, Telenet Group is always looking for the perfect experience in the digital world for its customers. Under the brand name Telenet, the company focuses on offering digital television, high-speed Internet and fixed and mobile telephony services to residential customers in Flanders and Brussels.

Under the brand name BASE, it supplies mobile telephony in Belgium. The Telenet Business department serves the business market in Belgium and Luxembourg with connectivity, hosting and security solutions. More than 3,000 employees have one aim in mind: making living and working easier and more pleasant.

Telenet Group is part of Telenet Group Holding NV and is quoted on Euronext Brussel under ticker symbol TNET. For more information, visit www.telenet.be. Liberty Global - the world's largest international TV and broadband company, investing, innovating and empowering people in more than 10 countries across Europe to make the most of the digital revolution - owns a direct stake of 56.36% in Telenet Group Holding SA/NV (excluding any treasury shares held by the latter from time to time).

About Infradata

Infradata is the worldwide provider of Cyber Security, Cloud Networking solutions and Managed Services. Infradata refines networking and security to meet the business needs of Telecom Operators, Service Providers and enterprises with Mission Critical Networks. With many years of experience and extensive knowledge about the Service Provider networks combined with Infradata's innovative approach to deliver highly complex technical infrastructure projects helps Infradata customers to accelerate their success.

Infradata offices are located in Belgium, the Netherlands, UK, France, Germany, Poland and the United States with a global 24/7 Direct Expert Access support organization.

www.infradata.be

About BroadForward

BroadForward is leader in intelligent routing and interworking software for 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, 5G, IMS, Fixed, Wi-Fi, IPX and M2M networks. BroadForward delivers a portfolio of Next Generation signaling products and network applications, with products for routing, interworking, security, number portability and signaling orchestration. BroadForward's active 5G roadmap supports service providers with their network transition to Next Generation Core, including HTTP/2 Proxy, Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP), Binding Support Function (BSF), 4G-5G interworking and multi-protocol signaling orchestration. All BroadForward products are hardware-agnostic and support network virtualization, OpenStack and cloud deployment. BroadForward's software development is entirely done in The Netherlands.

www.broadforward.com