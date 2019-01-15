Elanders AB: Elanders announces date of 2018 Year End Report and Conference Call

Elanders will issue its Year End Report for 2018 on Tuesday January 29 2019, at 08:00 CET, followed by a conference call at 09:00 CET, hosted by President and CEO Magnus Nilsson and CFO Andréas Wikner.

We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call. Please see below details to join the conference.

To join this event, please use the below Click to Join link 5-10 minutes prior to start time, where you will be asked to enter your phone number and registration details. Our Event Conferencing system will call you on the phone number you provide and place you into the event. Please note that the Click To Join link will be active 15 minutes prior to the event.

CLICK TO JOIN

Use the Click to Join option above for the easiest way to join your conference or use one of the access numbers below:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6573

Germany: +49 (0)69 2222 13426

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9104

USA: +1 929-477-0630

Participant Passcode: 004524

Agenda

08:50 Conference number is opened

09:00 Review of the Year End Report

09:20 Q&A

10:00 End of the conference

During the telephone conference a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:

https://www.elanders.com/presentations

For further questions, please contact

Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

