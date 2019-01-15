Gubagoo's dealerships can enable automotive consumers to view vehicle inventory, book a test drive, and schedule a service appointment from the Messages app on iPhone and iPad

Gubagoo, a leading provider of conversational commerce solutions for automotive dealerships and OEMs, today announced that Gubagoo customers are now able to use Apple Business Chat, a new way for users to communicate directly with businesses using the native Messages app on iPhone and iPad.

"We are thrilled to support Apple Business Chat, which offers a powerful, engaging new way for automotive dealerships to interact with millions of iOS users", said Brad Title, CEO of Gubagoo. "Automotive dealerships and OEMs that use Gubagoo can easily sign up to try Apple Business Chat beta."

Apple Business Chat makes it easy for consumers to instantly connect with dealerships through the Messages app and view vehicle inventory, ask vehicle related questions, book a test drive and schedule a service appointment. With Apple Business Chat, all conversations are instantly routed to Gubagoo's professional chat specialists who respond 24/7/365 on behalf of the dealership. Customers can always reach a live person and are always in control of whether they share any contact information with a business.

To start Apple Business Chat, customers can click the 'Chat with Messages' button on a Gubagoo-enabled dealership website. A conversation with Gubagoo's chat specialists will open instantly in the Messages app, and users can take their time responding when it's convenient.

Apple Business Chat is available in beta for users and businesses around the world, and is built into iOS 11.3 and higher. For more information visit: apple.com/ios/business-chat and gubagoo.com/apple-business-chat

To learn more, automotive dealers in the UK can contact Gubagoo's exclusive UK Reseller GForces at info@gforces.co.uk or calling +44 08442 643511.

About Gubagoo

Gubagoo is the leading provider of conversational commerce solutions for Automotive Dealerships and OEMs. Dealerships use our powerful messaging and digital retailing solutions to activate the online car buying and servicing experience from their website or Facebook. Our fully managed omni-channel live messaging service instantly connects consumers to Dealerships anytime and anywhere through live dealer chat, text, video and Messenger, converting high quality leads and appointments for Dealerships 24/7/365.

At the core of our solution is Gubagoo's patented behavioral and scoring algorithm which makes each human interaction more intelligent and highly personalized, and contributes to superior lead conversion.

More than 4,500 Dealerships, including some of the world's largest dealer groups and certified OEM programs, rely on Gubagoo to sell more cars and create more satisfied customers. For more information, visit www.Gubagoo.com, e-mail hello@gubagoo.com or call 855.359.2573.

