=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Research & Development/Company Information Highlights - * New state-of-the-art fiber testing center in place * Development of new products on site * Expansion of cooperation with partners along the value chain * Full fiber to fashion innovation capabilities in Asia Purwakarta - The Lenzing Group underpins its commitment to customer intimacy in providing the new "Lenzing Center of Excellence" (LCOE) at its Indonesian premises in Purwakarta. With the LCOE the Lenzing Group is setting a further milestone in intensifying its cooperation with the partners along the value chain. Herewith it further increases its effort to jointly conduct research & development on new yarns. To further improve product quality, the Lenzing Center of Excellence also provides laboratory and analytical facilities to conduct trials and analyses of various types of fibers and yarns. "The LCOE is already running full speed and draws a lot of interest from customers and partners. It is an important step to implementing our corporate strategy sCore TEN", Robert van de Kerkhof, Chief Commercial Officer of the Lenzing Group says. "The proximity to important Asian customers and partners creates a new dimension in our service offering. We can react more quickly to current trends and handle a broad spectrum of aspects on location relating to the application with our full range of fibers as well as unique fiber blends in collaboration with our supply chain partners", van de Kerkhof adds. "After the opening of the Application and Innovation Center in Hong Kong the Indonesian LCOE is another defined step to further strengthen Lenzing's partnership with its customer. LCOE captures activities and innovation capabilities in the area of fiber to yarn. The Hong Kong Center focuses on yarn to fashion. With this, we have brought full fiber to fashion innovation capabilities to Asia. I hope that this center becomes truly an example of excellence both in conversion technology and partnership with customers", Vineet Singhal, Senior Vice President AMEA says. The Lenzing Center of Excellence started its operation end of the year and is open for visitors from the whole industry. It completes the chain of innovation and application centers of the Lenzing Group in Lenzing (Austria), Purwakarta and Hong Kong. Photo download: https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=hs97MeP7uV8R [https:// mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=hs97MeP7uV8R] PIN: hs97MeP7uV8R Further inquiry note: Lenzing AG Mag. Waltraud Kaserer Vice President Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Tel.: +43 (0) 7672 701-2713 mailto: w.kaserer@lenzing.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

