Fast-growing Travel Technology Company Kiwi.com Takes off Towards a Smoother Payment Experience With SafeCharge

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --SafeCharge (AIM: SCH), the payments partner of choice for businesses who demand more from payments technology, today announced it has partnered with Kiwi.com, the fast-growing online travel business providing flight and vehicle transportation services. The collaboration will enable Kiwi.com to provide a smooth payment experience for travellers worldwide and accept a full range of traditional and alternative payment methods. Thanks to its direct connections to major card schemes as well as to over 150 local payment methods, SafeCharge drives higher payment conversions by offering Kiwi.com customers their preferred payment methods.

As one of the fastest-growing online travel agencies in the world, Kiwi.com pioneered its Virtual Interlining Technology which can analyse over 15 billion flight combinations - from non-cooperating airlines - into a single itinerary, to provide the best customer experience within any given budget. With the need to match increasingly different booking experiences from customers around the globe, Kiwi.com has furthered its mission to make travelling simpler and more accessible by investing in the latest payments technology.

"In today's globalised world, providing a flexible travel platform that can adapt to passengers' varying travel needs is vital to success. To offer the best experience possible to our global customer base, we needed a payments technology provider who not only shared our ambitious mindset, but also possessed a knowledge of cross-border payments," said Juraj Striezenec, Chief Financial Officer at Kiwi.com. "By partnering with SafeCharge, we are able to take advantage of a solid payments technology infrastructure that will ultimately enable us to grow and expand into other markets."

"We were looking for a payment partner able to provide global acquiring with a wide portfolio of global solutions," adds Natália Cermáková, Payment Specialist at Kiwi.com "Our partnership with SafeCharge will allow us to offer to our clients more payment products, more currencies and an improved overall customer experience. This is key for a company as Kiwi.com that aims to quickly roll out in new markets."

SafeCharge will be providing local and international payment processing services under one roof, enabling Kiwi.com to easily manage its global transaction flows and giving the most secure and easy way for a passenger to book a holiday. By providing a seamless checkout experience, Kiwi.com will be able to increase conversion rates and scale up internationally.

David Avgi, CEO at SafeCharge, added, "With digital shopping increasing dramatically in volume, omnichannel experience is becoming a must for the next generation travellers. And with the rise of local payment preferences, it is important for merchants to fine-tune their payments strategies to streamline the shopping experience for customers around the world. This partnership once again demonstrates the capabilities of our native payments platform as the ideal solution for travel businesses demanding flexible solutions to grow and expand internationally."

About SafeCharge

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH), is the payment service partner for the world's most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions. This fully featured proprietary payment platform connects directly to all major payment card schemes including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Union Pay as well as over 150 local payment methods. With offices around the world, SafeCharge serves a diversified, blue chip client base and is a trusted payment partner for customers across a range of vertical markets. The company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market since 2014. For more information see:

http://www.safecharge.com/

About KIWI

Kiwi.com (formally known as SkyPicker) was founded in 2012 by Oliver Dlouhý and Jozef Képesi. The travel tech company was created for travellers by travellers. Powered by its proprietary algorithm that allows users to combine flights from over 500 airlines (virtual interlining), including many that do not normally cooperate, and its industry-leading Kiwi.com Guarantee, it is one of the fastest growing technology company in Central Europe. It entered the 2017 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA list in 7th place, becoming the highest ever ranked Czech company. Today, the company sees more than 90 million flight searches every day and employs over 2400 people worldwide. Accumulating more than 10, 000 daily bookings, the company generated 700 million Euros turnover in 2017 and is still growing. 2018 saw the launch of NOMAD, a revolutionary new way to combine cheap flights and Tequila, the new B2B platform is for partners of all sizes. In the second consecutive year, Kiwi.com was named the best Start-up of the Czech Republic by the Czech Forbes Magazine (June 2018).

