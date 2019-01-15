Togo, Mauritius and Guyana will all receive backing for solar projects in the latest round of funding from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development-IRENA Project Facility.Solar projects worth $23 million in Togo and Guyana secured funding at the ninth assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) assembly. The Abu Dhabi Development Fund (ADFD), which offers low interest loans, will lend up to half the costs of selected projects with IRENA carrying out due diligence. In Togo, a $15 million loan was granted for the construction of a 30 MW PV plant that aims to bring power to an estimated ...

