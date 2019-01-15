Corrata to Integrate its Mobile Internet Security Solution with Microsoft Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP)

DUBLIN, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Corrata, an award-winning provider of internet security for mobile devices, today announced it has integrated its unique 'Zero Gateway' Advanced Internet Security Solution with Microsoft Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection. This integration enables customers to detect, protect and respond to security threats across iOS, Android, and Windows devices.

In parallel, Corrata is also joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, a coalition of leading security technology companies who deeply integrate their solutions with Microsoft security products to provide enterprises with better protection to detect and respond to attacks.

Today's mobile workforces are exposed to critical threats including phishing, malware infection, and data leakage when outside the corporate network. Implementing a made-for-mobile internet security solution is quickly becoming a critical priority for security conscious organizations.

Corrata's platform provides corporate IT teams with an overview of mobile devices to detect, investigate, and defend from potential threats. Corrata provides users with the security of:

Detection and protection from potential web threats on iOS and Android devices

Instantaneous response to newly detected mobile threats

Real time monitoring and analysis of device behaviour

"We are delighted to announce our integration with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP," said Colm Healy, Corrata CEO. "Together our two solutions provide an integrated view of an organization's and a user's threat status, and this collaboration will improve the speed and effectiveness of threat management for our customers."

Ryan McGee, Director of Microsoft Security Marketing said, "As the adoption of mobile in the enterprise continues to grow organizations need to be confident that their sensitive data is secure, and we are pleased to see Corrata bring their mobile internet security expertise to the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. The integration of Corrata's mobile internet security solution with Windows Defender ATP will help provide enterprises with comprehensive security operations and visibility across not just their Windows devices but also those running other platforms like iOS and Android"

Corrata and Microsoft are working together to ensure that the integration of the Corrata solution with Windows Defender ATP is simple and easy to implement. All data collected and analyzed by Corrata will automatically be made available for IT administrators via the Windows Defender ATP console, significantly improving visibility and overall protection for their devices.

About Corrata

Corrata is an award-winning provider of mobile device security software founded in 2016 by technology entrepreneurs Colm Healy and Brendan McDonagh. Corrata's patent pending software enables organizations to defend against mobile threats, block malicious and inappropriate content from the web or apps and eliminate unnecessary data usage. Corrata's technology provides enterprises with unprecedented visibility and control over mobile devices, protecting their employees from web, device and infrastructure-based threats.

For more information, visit www.corrata.com or follow Corrata on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

info@corrata.com

