ZEE5 Transcends Borders to ShareTheLove With Pakistan and Bangladesh

Three months after its soft launch across 190+ countries, digital entertainment platform ZEE5 is now zooming in on specific priority markets. Close on the heels of the launch of its brand campaign Dil Se Desi in APAC, MENA and Africa targeting the Indian and South Asian diaspora, ZEE5 today rolled out a customized campaign, titled 'Share the Love' for two important neighboring markets, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Exuding the same playfulness as #DilSeDesi and crafted by ZEE5 with Publicis Capital, the campaign ShareTheLove is themed around the similarities that ZEE5 shares with Pakistan and Bangladesh in terms of culture and of course entertainment. Bringing in a strong bouquet of content which resonates with audiences in these markets, including Hindi and Bengali original shows like Rangbaaz, Kaali and the upcoming Sharate Aaj, original films like Aranyadeb and Tigers as well as digital premieres like Namaste England and Praktan; ZEE5 'shares the love'.

Amit Goenka, CEO, ZEE International and Z5 Global, said, "Indian content, especially our TV shows, movies and music getstremendous love across the globe, and especially so from the sub-continent due to the relatability. We are glad to announce our availability in Bangladesh and Pakistan vide our new campaign ShareTheLove and we look forward to getting a tremendous response from these markets."

"Good content transcends borders and especially so with Pakistan and Bangladeshwhere there is so much shared context of culture and language. This high energy TVC captures our innate similarities and showcases the content that we all love to watch, which is now available on ZEE5. With this message at its core, ShareTheLove is sure to resonate beautifully with audiences in these markets," adds Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global.

ZEE5 offers 1,00,000 hours of Indian Movies, TV Shows, Cine plays, Music, Videos and a slew of exclusive Originals, across 12 languages - English, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi. It also offers 60+ popular Live TV channels.

The ZEE5 App can be downloaded from Google Play Store or iOS App Store. ZEE5 is also available http://www.ZEE5.com. ZEE5 is also available on Samsung Smart TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Pakistan TVC: https://youtu.be/YZAfQUbmIHQ

