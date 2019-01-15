

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks opened higher on Tuesday after the U.S. earnings season began on a positive note and China signaled more stimulus measures in the near term to counter slowing growth.



Investors looked ahead to the vote on British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal later in the day. It is widely expected that May's Brexit proposal will face a certain defeat in parliament.



The benchmark DAX was up 59 points or 0.54 percent at 10,915 in opening deals after declining 0.3 percent the previous day.



Lender Commerzbank climbed 2 percent and Deutsche Bank jumped 2.8 percent after Citigroup posted a fourth-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates.



Deutsche Post rallied 2.7 percent after it issued a statement with comments on report about upcoming pricing regulation.



Nordex Group shares jumped 4.7 percent. The company said that it received new orders for more than 4.75 GW in 2018, up over 73 percent compared to the previous year.



