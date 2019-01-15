Food Safety Testing Market Worth $24.6 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Food Safety Testing Market by Target Tested (Pathogens, Pesticides, GMOs, Mycotoxin, and Allergens), Technology (Traditional and Rapid), Food Tested (Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Dairy, Processed Foods, and Fruits & Vegetables), and Region-Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Food Safety Testing Market is projected to grow from USD 17.0 billion in 2018 to USD 24.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the food safety testing market is the increase in global outbreaks of foodborne illnesses. Further, stringent food safety regulations, availability of advanced rapid technology, increase in demand for convenience and packaged food products, increase in outbreaks of chemical contamination in food processing industries, and rise in consumer awareness about food safety is practices is expected to drive the market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=365

The fruits & vegetables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global food safety testing market during the forecast period.

The fruits & vegetables segment is projected to be the fastest-growing due to easy susceptibility to microbial and other contaminations, along with the growing number of tests for fruit & vegetables (as they are also largely used as ingredients). Furthermore, high susceptibility to contamination of fruit & vegetables by different types of pathogens, pesticides, and GMOs are also expected to drive the growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Food Safety Testing Market"

105 - Tables

85 - Figures

235 - Pages

The GMO segment, by target tested, is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

GMO testing is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. GMOs used for the growth of genetically modified food have several functional benefits, such as enhanced taste & quality, reduced maturation time, increased nutrient content and yield & stress tolerance, and improved resistance to diseases, pests, and herbicides. Increase in consumer awareness for genetically modified organisms in food, stringent regulatory restrictions on GMO, and efficient technological trends are expected to drive the global market for GMO testing.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=365

Europe is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The market in this region is primarily driven by growth in the German and UK markets. The market in this region is driven by European food policies that have been extensively emphasized by the National Reference Laboratories (NRLs) and the European Reference Laboratories (EURLs) to maintain food standards and protect consumer health. The market is further fueled by the presence of major food safety testing companies such as SGS SA (Switzerland), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), and Intertek Group plc (UK), who are continuously investing and collaborating for the development of better and faster testing technologies to aid conformity to various food safety regulations.

Major vendors in the food safety testing market include SGS SA (Switzerland), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Intertek Group plc. (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), ALS Limited (Australia), Merieux (US), TÜV SÜD (Germany), TÜV Nord Group (Germany), AsureQuality (New Zealand), Microbac Laboratories (US), FoodChain ID (US), Romer Labs (Austria), Symbio Laboratories (Australia), and Neogen (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets @Food Testing Services and Logistics Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/food-safety-testing-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com