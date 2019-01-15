PAA's S-LAB micro-plate handling capability will be integrated with Sphere Fluidics' Cyto-Mine Single Cell Analysis System

Sphere Fluidics, a company commercializing single cell analysis systems underpinned by its patented picodroplet technology, and Peak Analysis and Automation (PAA), a leader in the industry for the design and manufacture of automated laboratory equipment, will collaborate to offer automated micro-plate handling capabilities for single cell analysis. PAA's S-LAB plate handler will be integrated with Sphere Fluidics' Cyto-MineSingle Cell Analysis System to help increase throughput in antibody discovery and cell line development.

Sphere Fluidics' Cyto-Mine is an automated platform which combines single cell screening, sorting, isolation and clone verification, alleviating the need for separate instruments. Its application programming interface (API), introduced as part of the updated Cyto-MineStudio Software Suite in 2018, enables easy communication with PAA's innovative S-LAB automated plate handler. The integration of micro-plate handling with the Cyto-Mine will help to reduce hands-on intervention to further streamline biopharmaceutical workflows.

Dr Frank Craig, CEO, Sphere Fluidics, commented: "Our Cyto-Mine is compatible with 96- and 384-well microtiter plates, providing a high-throughput platform for single cell analysis. By combining this with the easy-to-use automated plate reader from Peak Analysis and Automation we will be able to offer improved throughput capabilities to help reduce timelines in biotherapeutic discovery and cell-line development

Dr Malcolm Crook, Technical Director, Peak Analysis and Automation, said: "Our small, affordable plate handler with the reliability of a robotic arm will offer users of Sphere Fluidics' award-winning Cyto-Mine system a simple and flexible solution to further improve workflows and reduce costs associated with a more labor-intensive approach."

Cyto-Mine will be on display in Washington, DC at SLAS 2019 from 2nd to 6th February 2019 (Booth #1655 and #1429).

For further information about Sphere Fluidics and Cyto-Mine, please visit:

https://www.spherefluidics.com/products/integrated-systems/cyto-mine/

For further information about PAA's lab automation systems, please visit: https://www.paa-automation.com/products/automated-platehandlers/

