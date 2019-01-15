

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Tuesday after Citigroup earnings beat Street views and China pledged to keep monetary policy stable to support growth.



Meanwhile, the so-called 'meaningful vote' on Brexit will take place in the U.K. parliament later today.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 38 points or 0.79 percent at 4,800 in opening deals after declining 0.4 percent on Monday.



Lender BNP Paribas rose half a percent, Credit Agricole gained 0.7 percent and Societe Generale added 1 percent after Citigroup posted a fourth-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates.



Automaker Peugeot rose half a percent as it posted improved sales for the fifth year in a row in 2018, despite concerns over slowing demand in China. Rival Renault advanced 0.8 percent.



