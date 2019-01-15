Cognism Secures Innovative AI Patent to Enable B2B Organisations to Rapidly Identify New Revenue Opportunities

LONDON, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Cognism's Revenue AI engine empowers B2B organisations to better manage and maintain real-time, consistent and high-quality data

Cognism, the smart all-in-one B2B marketing and sales acceleration solution, has successfully secured a patent for an Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine to address the data challenges faced by sales and marketing teams in B2B organisations. The patent, referred to as the 'System and method for computational disambiguation and prediction of dynamic datasets', accelerates Cognism to the forefront of the B2B data industry.

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is a well-established approach to managing a company's interaction with current and potential customers. However, traditional CRM platforms are also complicated software products, making it difficult to maintain information with any degree of accuracy. Data starts to go out of date the minute it hits the system, creating issues in identifying decision-makers and/or the appropriate profile to do business with - particularly within international sales environments. In the best case, this leads to lost sales opportunities; in the worst case, companies waste huge resources targeting the wrong people, in the wrong place, at the wrong time, and with the wrong message. Improvements to the sales process must be supported by a completely different approach to data sourcing: static CRM is no longer good enough, B2B sales organisations need access to fresh, accurate, contextual and critically GDPR compliant data.

Cognism has developed a Revenue AI engine that addresses these issues by tackling three distinct database flaws:

Removing ambiguity from - for example, job titles - by mapping common fields and creating a common language to allow businesses to more accurately identify desired user and business profiles

Enabling and enhancing the identification of international users and business profiles

Identifying and predicting frequently changing fields of user profiles to help ensure businesses are dealing with current and accurate CRM data

James Hodson, Chief Science Officer, Cognism, explains why such a system is essential for B2B organisations to adopt, "Not only does static CRM data rapidly lose its relevance, we know that in most cases it is contextually flawed at the outset, which means that organisations are missing out on both identifying and targeting their most valuable prospects. Through the Revenue AI engine, not only can companies identify the most relevant, timely revenue opportunities on an international scale, but a deep and accurate customer data resource can transform the accuracy of sales and marketing activity. Companies are not only prioritising outreach activity at the right time, but each prospect interaction is more focused and relevant to each persona."

It is evident that B2B organisations need a far better approach to identifying their key targets, approaching the best contacts and creating messages that resonate. As James Isilay, CEO, Cognism adds, that model has to be underpinned by real-time insight that encompasses both accurate, standard contact information as well as the key events, from funding rounds to staff hiring, that indicate a prospect's readiness to buy, "With a constant feedback loop provided by our Revenue AI engine, our B2B clients are achieving real bottom line growth. This comes from using Revenue AI to better understand their core market, from purchase triggers to decision making personas. In today's ever more discerning market, being able to deliver a personalised B2B sales message in the same way that people have become used to in a consumer environment will soon become a key to competitive advantage and profitable business growth."

About Cognism

Cognism is an end-to-end sales acceleration solution that provides sales organisations with a more efficient way to prospect. Delivered as a software service (SaaS), with its unique data asset and compliance engine, Cognism is helping to enrich CRM records, stream leads into the funnel and is using artificial intelligence to surface opportunities and identify customer trends. Cognism is a pure AI sales technology company that generates prospect data at scale, cleaning and enriching it, and by that helps sales teams grow and scale across all levels of the sales process. Based in London, England and Skopje, Macedonia, Cognism was founded by James Isilay and Stjepan Buljat. Cognism is backed by Netcetera, SC Ventures, Tsingbay Venture Capital, Tom James, James Hodson and others.