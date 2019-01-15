Infortrend EonServ 7000: The Best-in-class Milestone Verified VMS Server

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) today announces that EonServ 7000 storage server series passed Milestone verification with distinction and offers best-in-class performance for the XProtect VMS (video management software) surveillance systems.

The EonServ 7000 series can support up to 570 channels of 3 megapixel (2048*1536) camera recordings at 30 fps and deliver over 3,500 Mbps throughput with dual Intel E5-2620 v4 processors. The performance is more than twice as much as its closest competition. In the Milestone test, our single CPU model alone outperforms the competitors' dual CPU models. This demonstrates the power of Infortrend's unique drive handling as well as our proprietary firmware/software integration capability.

EonServ 7000 is a highly integrated and easy-to-deploy storage server, with a hardware design that adopts two Intel E5 8-core processors to handle a great amount of I/O and file transfers even under high workloads. The high-speed SAS 12Gb/s technology is adopted for the drive-side, with support for PCI-E 3.0 x8/x16, 10GbE and 1GbE ports. It also comes in 2U12-bay or 3U16-bay form factors, and offers maximum storage capacity of 4 PB when combined with high density 4U60-bay expansion enclosures.

The EonServ storage server family also offers mid-range choices designed for smaller surveillance deployment. EonServ 5000 supports up to 150 channels of 3 megapixel camera recordings at 30 fps and over 1,000 Mbps throughput. EonServ is also compatible with other leading surveillance solutions such as Genetec and Digifort. It is the perfect surveillance server for a wide range of industries, including government, transportation, and manufacturing, just to name a few.

"The EonServ 7000 delivers the best-in-class Milestone VMS performance in an easy-to-deploy storage server design and offers the highest ROI for our customers," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

Click here for more details about the EonServ storage server family.



