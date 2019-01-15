Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $45bn Transplant Market

LONDON, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Transplant Market Forecast 2019-2029

Tissue Products, Immunosuppressive Drugs, Preservation Solutions, Tissue Transplant, Organ Transplant, Heart Valve, Vascular Grafts, Bone Grafts, Cornea, Skin Grafts, Bone Marrow, Other Tissues, Kidney Transplant, Liver Transplant, Heart Transplant, Lung Transplant, Pancreas Transplant, Other Transplant, Hospitals, Transplant Centres, Other End-Users

The global transplant market will reach $29bn in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018- 2029. Visiongain estimated that Germany will hold 7.3% of the global transplant market.

Report Scope

• Global Transplant Market from 2019-2029

• Forecast of the Global Transplant market by Product:

• Tissue Products

• Immunosuppressive Drugs

• Preservation Solutions

• Forecast of the Global Transplant market by Application:

• Tissue Transplant: Heart Valve, Vascular Grafts, Bone Grafts, Cornea, Skin Grafts, Bone Marrow, Other Tissues

• Organ Transplant: Kidney Transplant, Liver Transplant, Heart Transplant, Lung Transplant, Pancreas Transplant, Other Transplant

• Forecast of the Global Transplant market by End-user:

• Hospitals

• Transplant Centers

• Others

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for these regional and national markets:

• North America: US, Canada

• EU:Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and rest of EU

• Asia-Pacific:Japan, China, India and rest of Asia-Pacific

• RoW:Brazil, Mexico, Russia, South Africa and rest of ROW

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the transplant market:

• AbbVie, Inc.

• Arthrex, Inc.

• Medtronic

• Novartis AG

• Stryker

• Teva Pharmaceuticals

• Veloxis Pharmaceuticals

• Zimmer Biomet

• This study discusses the competitive landscape, including factors that drive and restrain the transplant market

• This report also provides the number organ transplant procedures from 2012-2027 in selected countries:

• The US

• Canada

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

• China

• Brazil

• Mexico

• South Africa

• Russia

Global Transplant Market Forecast 2019-2029: Tissue Products, Immunosuppressive Drugs, Preservation Solutions, Tissue Transplant, Organ Transplant, Heart Valve, Vascular Grafts, Bone Grafts, Cornea, Skin Grafts, Bone Marrow, Other Tissues, Kidney Transplant, Liver Transplant, Heart Transplant, Lung Transplant, Pancreas Transplant, Other Transplant, Hospitals, Transplant Centres, Other End-Users.

