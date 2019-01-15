Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $45bn Transplant Market

LONDON, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Transplant Market Forecast 2019-2029
Tissue Products, Immunosuppressive Drugs, Preservation Solutions, Tissue Transplant, Organ Transplant, Heart Valve, Vascular Grafts, Bone Grafts, Cornea, Skin Grafts, Bone Marrow, Other Tissues, Kidney Transplant, Liver Transplant, Heart Transplant, Lung Transplant, Pancreas Transplant, Other Transplant, Hospitals, Transplant Centres, Other End-Users
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
The global transplant market will reach $29bn in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018- 2029. Visiongain estimated that Germany will hold 7.3% of the global transplant market.
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new 184-page report you will receive 82 tables and 55 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.
The 184-page report provides clear detailed insight into the transplant market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
Report Scope
• Global Transplant Market from 2019-2029
• Forecast of the Global Transplant market by Product:
• Tissue Products
• Immunosuppressive Drugs
• Preservation Solutions
• Forecast of the Global Transplant market by Application:
• Tissue Transplant: Heart Valve, Vascular Grafts, Bone Grafts, Cornea, Skin Grafts, Bone Marrow, Other Tissues
• Organ Transplant: Kidney Transplant, Liver Transplant, Heart Transplant, Lung Transplant, Pancreas Transplant, Other Transplant
• Forecast of the Global Transplant market by End-user:
• Hospitals
• Transplant Centers
• Others
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for these regional and national markets:
• North America: US, Canada
• EU:Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and rest of EU
• Asia-Pacific:Japan, China, India and rest of Asia-Pacific
• RoW:Brazil, Mexico, Russia, South Africa and rest of ROW
• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the transplant market:
• AbbVie, Inc.
• Arthrex, Inc.
• Medtronic
• Novartis AG
• Stryker
• Teva Pharmaceuticals
• Veloxis Pharmaceuticals
• Zimmer Biomet
• This study discusses the competitive landscape, including factors that drive and restrain the transplant market
• This report also provides the number organ transplant procedures from 2012-2027 in selected countries:
• The US
• Canada
• Germany
• UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Japan
• China
• Brazil
• Mexico
• South Africa
• Russia
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the transplant market. You find data, trends and predictions.
Buy our report today Global Transplant Market Forecast 2019-2029: Tissue Products, Immunosuppressive Drugs, Preservation Solutions, Tissue Transplant, Organ Transplant, Heart Valve, Vascular Grafts, Bone Grafts, Cornea, Skin Grafts, Bone Marrow, Other Tissues, Kidney Transplant, Liver Transplant, Heart Transplant, Lung Transplant, Pancreas Transplant, Other Transplant, Hospitals, Transplant Centres, Other End-Users.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun atsara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website:https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-transplant-market-forecast-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Emailsara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
21st Century Medicine
Abbott Laboratories
AbbVie, Inc.
Accord Healthcare GmbH
Accord Healthcare Ltd.
AllCells LLC
Allergan
AlloSource, Inc.
AmerisourceBergen Corporation
Apaxis Medical, Inc.
Arthrex, Inc.
Astellas Pharma, Inc.
AveXis, Inc.
Avita Medical
B.Braun Melsungen
Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc.
Baxter International
BioLife Solutions
BioLifeSolutions, Inc
BioTime
Boston Scientific Corp.
Bridge to Life
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Calon Cardio
CardiacAssist Inc.
Cardinal Health, Inc.
Cayenne Medical Inc.
Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.
Claris Lifesciences
Colibri Heart Valve, LLC.
Coloplast
CONMED
Convatec Inc
Cook Medical
Cryolife
Danaher Corporation
Dentsply International
DePuy Synthes
Dr. F. Köhler Chemie
Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
Envarsus XR
Exactech
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Forticell Bioscience
Genzyme
Genzyme Corporation
Getinge Group
GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
Globus Medical, Inc.
Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technologies
HeartWare
HeartWare International Inc.
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
Integra Lifescience
Johnson & Johnson
Junken Medical Co., Ltd.
Karl Storz GmbH & Co.
Kiadis Pharma
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
LeMagitre Vascular Inc.
Lifeblood Medical
Lifeline Scientific
Lonza Group Ltd.
McKesson Corporation
Medrotonic
Merck Millipore
Mylan Laboratories, Inc.
Novartis AG
Nuvasive, Inc.
Olympus Optical Co. Ltd.
Optum Inc.
Organogenesis, Inc.
Organovo
Orthofix Holdings, Inc.
Penumbra, Inc.
Pfizer, Inc.
Preservation Solutions, Inc.
Sanofi
Sanofi; Pfizer, Inc.
Sanofi-Aventis LLC.
Smith & Nephew plc
Specmed Medical
STEMCELL Technologies
STERIS plc
Stratatech Corp.
Straumann Holding AG.
Stryker
SynCardia Systems, LLC
Terumo Cardiovascular
Terumo Corporation
Terumo Medical Corp.
Teva Pharmaceuticals
Thoratec Corporation.
Tissue Regenix Group PLC
TTK Healthcare Ltd
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals
Wright Medical Group N.V.
Zimmer Biomet
Zoll Medical Corporation
List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report
American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons
American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB)
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
European Commission
Eurotransplant International Foundation (ET)
FDA
Groote Schur Hospital
Harvard University
Health Care Finance Administration (HCFA)
Hospital Universitari Vall d'Hebron
Japan Organ Transplant Network
Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Ministry of Health (MoH)
National Central Cancer Registry of China
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)
Network of Organ Sharing (UNOS)
NHS Blood and Transplant
Stanford Medical Center
United States Department of Defense
United States Department of Veterans Affairs
University of Colorado
University of Mississippi
WHO
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun onsara.peerun@visiongain.com