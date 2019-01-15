Mérieux Equity Partners Announced the Acquisition of a Majority Stake in Nutragroup, the Holding Company of Omnipharm and B-Pharma

LYON, France and CHAMBÉRY, France, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Mérieux Equity Partners announced today that is has acquired a majority stake in Nutragroup (holding company of Omnipharm and B-Pharma labs), via Mérieux Participations 3, its third generation fund dedicated to fast-growing companies in the health and nutrition sectors. Mehdi Boulahia, founder of the company, and Nutragroup management team will retain a significant equity interest in the business.

Founded in 2008 in Chambéry, Nutragroup has rapidly become a reference player in the food ingredient market, focusing on the supply, formulation and manufacturing of food supplements. Since its inception, the company has enjoyed a fast growth trajectory in France and abroad, with 40% of its revenues currently generated from international markets. Nutragroup opened a new 20,000 sq. feet facility last October, with the clear intention to become a European leader, based on its two main subsidiaries.

Omnipharm is a trusted business partner of food supplement and nutraceutical companies for the selection and distribution of raw materials based on an offering of (i) over 1,500 references, (ii) a level of customer service that guarantees optimal availability to clients, (iii) reliability and regulatory quality.

B-Pharma is operating as a contract formulation and manufacturing company, which offers a complete turnkey service to industrial clients, from the supply of raw materials to the delivery of finished products, including the development of novel formulation. B-Pharma has built some dedicated production capabilities in a 'state of the art' facility, operating under standards similar to pharmaceutical GMP practice.

The manufacturing unit focuses on small- and mid-size volume range, with competitive tariffs and turnaround time.

Through the newly established partnership between Mérieux Equity Partners and Nutragroup management, Mehdi Boulahia wishes to accelerate the growth of the company and bring it to a truly international standard. The company's growth project is based on three main pillars: ramping-up industrial investments, launching new services and expanding into Europe, including through acquisition.

This majority participation is the third investment performed by Mérieux Participations 3, a dedicated Growth Capital fund established by Mérieux Equity Partners during the second semester of 2018, to support fast-growing companies within the health and nutrition sectors.

SODICA Corporate Finance acted as counsel (sell-side) for this transaction.

